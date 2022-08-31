Asia Cup 2022: Here’s how India & Pakistan can face each other once again in future tournament matches

After a nine-month-long hiatus, the cricket fans, and others as well, finally got to witness the mega clash of India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. While the exhilarating face-off in Dubai had everything one can ask for – innings going in the last over, duck dismissals, long shot sixers – it was the fantastic batting of Hardik Pandya (33 off 17 balls and Not Out) and bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4 wickets at 26 runs) that were the true highlights. And, special mention to T20I debutant, a 19-year-old Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah.

The match ended in favour of India as the team won by five wickets with Pandaya’s confident finishing shot. The feeling remains mutual among all whenever an India-Pakistan match takes place and we feel that the teams might play against each other a few more times in the Asia Cup 2022. Here’s how we can all get a chance to once again see another India vs Pakistan match in Dubai:

India vs Pak match can happen two more times

The last India-Pak match might just be a trailer of some epic face-offs between the two most sought-after teams of the tournament. If all goes well, there are chances that the two teams can play against each other two more times. According to the format of Asia Cup 2022, there are six teams divided into two groups (A and B) of three. Both India and Pakistan are in Group A alongwith Hong Kong and both the teams will play against Hong Kong on August 31 and September 2 respectively. Now, if India win against Hong Kong and so does Pakistan, we will get to watch another India-Pakistan inning on September 4.

There is one more possibility where these two teams can play against each other. For that to happen, India and Pakistan are required to reach the Super Four stage. India-Pakistan will play against Group B’s two teams after their league matches are over. And now, if both the teams reach the top two spots on the points table, there will be a India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match on September 11.

We are holding high hopes that the above-mentioned possibilities bear fruition.