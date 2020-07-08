Asia Cup 2020: Sourav Ganguly declares it ‘canceled’, hopes to host IPL if ICC cancels WT20

Ganguly’s prediction on the World T20 does not seem to be completely off track (File: Reuters image)

Coronavirus outbreak has accounted for yet another big tournament with the Cricket’s Asia Cup 2020 becoming the latest victim of the pandemic. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in an Instagram conversation with Sports Tak has announced that the upcoming edition of the Cricketing tournament due later this year has to be cancelled. “Asia Cup has been cancelled”, said Ganguly. Ganguly, however, did not reveal if the decision has been taken by the ACC. Ganguly’s announcement has come on the eve of the ACC meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow, July 9.

The tournament was scheduled to take place in Pakistan but the rise in tension between the cricket boards of the neighbouring nations led to a quagmire at the ACC. BCCI, however, had said that it does not have any problem with the PCB being the host of the tournament provided the event will take place at a neutral venue. Reportedly, UAE was emerging as the top contender to host the tournament before the pandemic hurt the fate of the upcoming edition.

Refusing to announce any major decision or India’s next series in the near future without any concrete plans, Ganguly said “It’s difficult to say which will be India’s first international series. We’ve done our preparations but we can’t do much till we know the government rules. We are not in a hurry because the health of players is of the utmost importance. We are monitoring things monthly.”

Discussing a possible schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the former Indian captain put the onus of that decision on the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its decision on the ICC World T2O that was scheduled to take place in Australia at the end of this year. Ganguly said that if the ICC decides to cancel the WT20 tournament, the BCCI will do everything to host the IPL in India as the tournament holds a special place in Indian cricket. He expressed his ‘gut feelings that holding a global tournament such as the WT20 is tough and that the ICC’s decision to cancel the tournament will come soon, by mid of this month.

Ganguly’s prediction on the World T20 does not seem to be completely off track as the number of coronavirus cases has surged in Australia in the last few days. More importantly, the Chairman of Cricket Australia has already called the expectations of hosting the tournament as ‘unlikely and ‘unrealistic.’