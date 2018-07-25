Asia Cup 2018 schedule: India to take on arch-rivals Pakistan first time since Champions Trophy final loss

Asia Cup 2018: India will play Pakistan on September 19, (Source: Reuters)

Asia Cup 2018 schedule: Defending champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup on September 19, in what will be the first encounter between the two sides since the 2017 Champions Trophy final in London where Pakistan had defeated India by 180 runs to clinch the title. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all confirmed participants while the solitary remaining spot is still up for grabs for UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

India has been kept in Group A with Pakistan and the third qualifying team while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In the opening match of the tournament, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 15 and the final will be played on September 28. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4.

Asia Cup 2018 Schedule:

Group Stage

15 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September – Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai)

17 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September – India vs Qualifier (Dubai)

19 September – India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September – Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September – Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September – Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September – Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September – Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai).

Earlier, the tournament was set to be held in India but was shifted to UAE after tensions with Pakistan. However, the Emirates Cricket Board will rent the stadiums to the BCCI who will remain the official hosts.