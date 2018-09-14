Asia Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: How to watch on JioTV, Hotstar, AirtelTV

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: India will start its campaign against Hong Kong on September 18.

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: For more than two years now, the Indian cricket team has been looking to find solutions and fill in important slots in the 50-over format but remains empty-handed. Out of all the problems, the number four slot remains to be the biggest worry for the side and a highly-rated KL Rahul who is likely to take Virat Kohli’s number three slot in the Asia Cup, might be the answer if, the Kings XI Punjab batsman has a decent tournament. A revived Ambati Rayudu who missed out on the England tour in the most heart-breaking fashion after failing the Yo-Yo Test will also look at this as an opportunity to push his case with India giving finishing touches to the side before next year’s World Cup.

The next task in hand would be to decide on number 6 – a position that becomes very important as no one in India’s top 5 can roll his arms if required. Kedar Jadhav had owned the position for a while and became a certain starter before a few injuries forced him to the sidelines. The Chennai Super Kings player is set to make a return with Asia Cup and will join Hardik Pandya (most likely to bat at 7) as a finisher.

Among other countries, an in-form Pakistan seems to be a dangerous side especially after finding a steady opening pair in Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik provide stability to the team while the bowling attack is as good as ever.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have had their problems in the past few months and would use this opportunity to gain some confidence while Afghanistan would be hoping to pull off some upsets and continue its rapid rise in world cricket.

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: How to watch

Hotstar – Star is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2018. So, the live streaming of all the matches will be available on Hotstar too. However, the viewers need to subscribe to its sports pack to enjoy the matches or the streaming will be stopped in a few minutes.

JioTV – All the matches will be available live on JioTv free of cost. The Jio users can download the JioTv app on their smartphones and watch Asia Cup.

AirtelTV – Just like JioTV, cricket fans can also watch the matches on AirtelTV.

In the first game of the tournament, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on September 15. India will start its campaign against Hong Kong on September 18. The Blues will then face arch-rival Pakistan on September 19 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.