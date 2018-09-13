Asia Cup 2018 date and time, schedule, format, match list, squads, fixtures: All you need to know

Asia Cup 2018 will be played between six nations over the next two weeks.

Asia Cup 2018 date and time, schedule, format, match list, squads, fixtures: After serving as a dress rehearsal for the 2016 T20 World Cup, Asia Cup is back in its original 50-over format, starting this week in UAE. The multi-team tournament will see the cricketing nations from Asia battle out to win the title. The tournament will see the participation of six nations – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

While the fans can expect a number of mouth-watering clashes in the tournament, one fixture that stands out from the lot is the high-pressure, India vs Pakistan game to be played on September 19 – Wednesday. The arch-rivals will face each other for the first time since the Champions Trophy final in England last year where Pakistan had defeated a strong Indian side to win the tournament.

In Virat Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team which still looks like the strongest side on paper. The tournament will provide a chance to many Indian players like Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey to cement their place in the playing XI ahead of next year’s ICC World Cup.

Asia Cup 2018: Here is all you need to know

Asia Cup 2018 date and time

The tournament will start on September 15. In the opening match of the tournament, Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. India will start its campaign against Hong Kong on September 18 at the same venue. The final of the tournament will be played on September 28. All the matches will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2018 format

The six teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong while Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Top two teams from each group will enter the Super Four stage of the tournament. The top two teams in the Super Four section will advance to the final.

Asia Cup 2018 fixtures, schedule and match list

Group Stage

15 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

17 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September: India vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

19 September: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September: Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September: Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September: Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September: Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

Asia Cup 2018 squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC) , KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka Squad: Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Sherzad, Sharafudin Ashraf, Wafadar

Hong Kong Squad: Anshuman Rath(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque