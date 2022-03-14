Ashwin overtakes Steyn to become 8th highest wicket-taker in Tests: Check list of top 10 all-time highest wicket takers

Ashwin went past legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 wickets during the first Test match of the series at Mohali.

Ravichandran Ashwin overtook South African speedster Dale Steyn to climb to the 8th spot on the list of highest wicket-takers in Test matches on Monday. Ashwin bagged Sri Lankan Dhananjaya de Silva’s wicket during the India versus Sri Lanka Pink Ball Day-Night Test at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium to take his tally to 440 Test wickets and in the process surpassed Steyn’s tally of 439 career wickets.

Ashwin went past legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 wickets during the first Test match of the series at Mohali. Kapil’s tally of 434 wickets had at one time been a world-record haul for any bowler in Test matches. He had taken the crown for highest Test wickets from New Zealand speedster Sir Richard Hadlee.

Later, Anil Kumble broke Kapil’s record to become India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests, and Ashwin would now have Kumble’s record of 619 wickets in sight.

While Ashwin stands eighth in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in the long format, some legendary names that feature on top of this roll-of-honour are Muthiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Shane Warne (708 wickets).

Apart from Ashwin, England fast bowlers James Anderson (640 wickets) and Stuart Broad (537 wickets) are the only other players among the top 10 wicket-takers who are still playing the game, the ret have retired.



Top 10 All-time Highest Wicket-takers in Test Matches

1. Muthiah Muralitharan: 800 wickets in 133 matches.

2. Shane Warne: 708 wickets in 145 matches.

3. *James Anderson: 640 wickets in 169 matches.

4. Anil Kumble: 619 wickets in 132 matches.

5. Glenn McGrath: 563 wickets in 124 matches.

6. *Stuart Broad: 537 wickets in 152 matches.

7. Courtney Walsh: 519 wickets in 132 matches.

8. *R Ashwin: 442 wickets in 86 matches.

9. Dale Steyn: 439 wickets in 93 matches.

10. Kapil Dev: 434 wickets in 131 matches.

(* – currently playing)