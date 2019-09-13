Watch: How Jonny Bairstow fools Steve Smith during the match

Jonny Bairstow smiled after Smith got up and that is when the Australian batsman realised that the throw had been at the bowler’s end. (Image: IE)

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith has been in the form of his life throughout the Ashes. The former Australian captain has been unstoppable and has also gone on to reclaim the top spot and become the number one batsman in ICC Test rankings. However, in a funny turn of events, England’s Jonny Bairstow managed to trick the Australian batsman which made him dive for as he thought he was going to be run out.

Jonny Bairstow the England wicketkeeper-batsman pretended as if the fielder was throwing the ball from long-on towards the end where Steve Smith was batting. It seemed like Steve Smith was running for his life as a puff of dust went up in the air when he dived thinking that he was going to be run out. Jonny Bairstow smiled after Smith got up and that is when the Australian batsman realised that the throw had been at the bowler’s end. Cricket fans seemed to enjoy the moment but some also went on to add that the Australian team could have been awarded 5 runs.

According to the laws of cricket, it is unfair for a fielder to scare the batsman or the non-striker either by word or by action. If any team is found breaking the rule then the opposition team will be awarded 5 runs for the same.

Is that not fake fielding? #Ashes — Andrew Tye (@aj191) September 13, 2019

Steve Smith played a valuable knock for his team once again before being dismissed for 80 runs by Chris Woakes. During his knock, Smith broke another World record as he is now the batsman with highest 50+ scores against the same opposition. Australia is struggling in the final Test match of the Ashes and England bowlers have been relentless in the final Test of the series.

Earlier, David Warner once again failed to impress with the bat as he got out for 5. Jofra Archer has been the pick of the bowler’s for England by claiming six wickets on the second day of the final Test match. Australia was bowled out for 225 in first innings of the final Test of the Ashes.