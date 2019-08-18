Ashes 2019: Steve Smith out of second Test with concussion after being hit by Jofra Archer bouncer

Australia’s Steve Smith lays on the floor after being hit by a ball from England’s Jofra Archer. (Reuters)

Australian batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of the second Ashes Test on Sunday due to concussion after being hit by a bouncer. Steve Smith was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer on the fourth day of their match against England at the Lord’s. Smith was batting on 80 and retired hurt after the incident. He came out to bat at the fall of the next wicket though and was eventually dismissed for 92. Incidentally, this is the first time in the series that Smith has been dismissed for less than 100 runs.

A spokesperson of the Australian team said that the medical staff had closely monitored Smith overnight and they reported that he woke up with a headache and ‘a feeling of grogginess’ on Sunday morning. He also said that Smith’s condition seemed to have deteriorated. “On that basis Steve has been withdrawn from the match by team doctor Richard Saw,” news agency AFP reported the spokesperson as saying.

England pacer Jofra Archer had been slammed for not checking on Smith as he lay on the ground after being hit by the bouncer. Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that bouncers were part and parcel of the game, but a bowler must show basic courtesy after a batsman is hit on the head. “Bouncers are a part & parcel of the game but whenever a bowler hits a batsman on the head and he falls, courtesy requires that the bowler must go & check on him. It was not nice of Archer to just walk away while Smith was in pain. I was always the first one to run to the batsman,” Akhtar tweeted on Sunday.

Steve Smith made his return to international cricket in this series after a 12-month ban for his involvement in a ball tampering scandal. He played a stellar role in Australia’s 251-run victory in the first Ashes Test. Smith scored a century in both the innings (144 and 142). Australia lead 1-0 in the five match series and are looking to register their first Ashes win on England soil in 18 years.

England have scored 157 for the loss of 4 wickets at Lunch on the final day. They lead by 165 runs.