Ashes 2019: Setback for Australia as Steve Smith ruled out of third Test against England

Ashes 2019 Australia vs England: Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test against England scheduled to begin at Headingley from Thursday. The Australian batsman was struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the first innings of the second Test at Lord’s. Despite being hit by the twice, Smith scored a valuable 92 for his team. However, he didn’t bat in the second innings due to a concussion. Smith has been the key for the Australian batting lineup with two back to back centuries in the first test match of the series. The right-hander has scored 378 runs in three innings and has a staggering average of 126 in Ashes 2019.

Australia will travel to Leeds for the third test match of the series which will begin from August 22. Marnus Labuschangne could be the man to replace Smith in the playing XI. Labuschangne scored a fighting 59 in the second test match when he came out to bat in the second innings in place of injured Smith. Labuschangne became the first conscussion substitute to play after the new rule was introduced.

For Australian captain Tim Paine, openers remain a big concern as both David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have failed to provide a solid start to the team so far. With Smith being ruled out, David Warner will have to step up as he is the experienced batsman in the side. Warner has the ability to take the game away from the opposition and the Australian camp will be hoping for just that.

On the other hand, England skipper Joe Root will be hoping to level the series by winning the third Test. Jofra Archer has been the star for them with the ball. The fast bowler made his debut in the second Test after James Anderson injured himself in the first match of the series. Archer has impressed all with his speed and accuracy.

With Smith being out of the test match, this could be the opening that England needed to get back in the series.