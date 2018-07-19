Ashes 2019 schedule announced, five-match Test series to begin from August 1

The first match will be played at Edgbaston. (Reuters)

Ashes 2019 schedule: The next Ashes Test cricket series between Australia and England will be held from August 1 to September 16, 2019 in the UK, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday. The summer’s five-match series assumes more significance as for the first time an Ashes rubber will be part of World Test Championship.

While the first Test begins in Edgbaston, the second Test will run from August 14-18 at the Lord’s. Leeds’ Headingley ground will host the third Test between August 22 and 26, while the the fourth Test will be held between September 4 and 8 at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

The fifth and final Test will take place at the Oval, London from September 12 to 16.

“There is nothing more important to England cricket fans than an Ashes Series. With the added element of being England’s first Test series in the new World Test Championship, it’s a hugely exciting prospect and we anticipate unprecedented demand for tickets,” ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

“We would love to see fans from all over the world getting to experience the unique atmosphere of an Ashes Test match after the ICC Cricket World Cup.”

However, the 2019 English summer begins with an one-off T20I against Pakistan on May 5 in Cardiff before the two sides engage in five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) which end on May 19.

Then England will meet Test debutants Ireland in an one-off contest between July 24 and 27. “We fully supported the ICC’s decision to award Full Membership to Cricket Ireland and we expect next summer’s inaugural Test match at Lord’s against our neighbours to be an historic celebration for all Irish cricket fans,” Harrison said.

“It will also provide excellent Ashes preparation for England against an Irish team whose impressive performance against Pakistan earlier this year showed they can compete strongly in this form of the game.”