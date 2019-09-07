Ashes 2019: Australian fans abuse Jofra Archer during 4th Test, get thrown out of stadium

Jofra Archer has not said anything regarding the incident. (Photo: Reuters)

Ashes 2019, Australia vs England: The 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England turned ugly when a few Australian fans started abusing English pacer Jofra Archer. According to reports, Australian fans sitting near the boundary ropes where Archer was fielding screamed: “Jofra, show us your passport”. They were immediately ejected from the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester following complaints by people sitting around them.

However, Jofra Archer has not said anything regarding the incident. The fast bowler has not been able to take any wickets in the Test match yet. Archer bowled 27 overs and gave away 97 runs without getting any wicket. He was well negotiated by all the Australian batsman which could be a cause of concern for the team in the second innings.

As far as the Test match is concerned, England was in trouble on Day 3 as they lost 5 wickets for 200 runs and still trail by 297 runs. It will be interesting to see if Ben Stokes can bail his team out once again. His task will not be easy as the wicket is likely to suit spinner Nathan Lyon’s bowling. Earlier, Joe Root and Rory Burns added 141 runs, the loss of two quick wickets put Australia back in the drive’s seat.

For Australia, Steve Smith was the star with the bat as he scored his 3rd double century in the Ashes and first of this series. Smith is currently the number 1 ranked batsman in ICC Test rankings. He has scored 590 runs in just 4 innings with two centuries and one double century to his name.

The series is currently level at 1-1 but if Australia wins this game then they will be able to retain the Ashes urn irrespective of the outcome in the final match of the series. Joe Root and his team will be hoping to turn things around for themselves with two more days left in the match.