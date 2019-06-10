As Yuvraj Singh bids adieu to International Cricket, former Team India mates pay tribute to the champion

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, after an on and off international cricket career of 17 years, announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10. The 37-year-old, who last played for Team India in June 2017, ended his rollercoaster career, during which he became the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph and also fought a battle with cancer. While announcing his retirement, Yuvraj said that "Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today." However, now he has "decided to move on." While talking about his journey, he said, "It was a love-hate relationship with this game. I can't explain what it really means to me. This game taught me to fight. I have failed more times than I succeeded and I will never give up." While Yuvraj Singh has said goodbye to the game, he will always be remembered for his Man of the Tournament performance in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, his six sixes in an over against England during the 2007 World Twenty20, and other magnificent performances. As the flamboyant cricketer draws curtains to his career, here is how his former team maters and members of the sporting fraternity applauded him. Virat Kohli Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com\/LXSWNSQXog \u2014 Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019 BCCI "After 25 years in cricket I've decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. Thank you for being a part of this journey\u201d : #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com\/Ez8y49KlH2 \u2014 BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019 Harbhajan Singh My Warrior Prince - A true fighter on and off the field.. your stories will forever live on.. love always brother @YUVSTRONG12 #sixerking #Brother \u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f???????? #Legend pic.twitter.com\/YN7580q8bY— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2019 Virender Sehwag Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com\/sUNAoTyNa8 \u2014 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019 Sachin Tendulkar What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi. You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for ???? Cricket.?? pic.twitter.com\/J9YlPs87fv \u2014 Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2019 Gautam Gambhir: Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi Shikhar Dhawan Thank you, Yuvi paaji for all the guidance, support & love. ? You are one of the best left-handed batsmen I have come across. I always looked up to your style & batting technique, have learnt so much from you! Wish you prosperity & success in your new journey. Rab rakha ???? pic.twitter.com\/AQH4LkgS0Q \u2014 Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 10, 2019 Rishabh Pant A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the game and a Superb human being ???? Wish you the very best in your journey ahead @YUVSTRONG12 ?? May the innings ahead be as killer as you ????? pic.twitter.com\/sTZ6MdZGoe \u2014 Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) June 10, 2019 Umesh Yadav: You gave us memories we can never forget.Wishing you all the best Yuvi Paaji for the new journey VVS Laxman It\u2019s been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com\/vlXUdkgJSz \u2014 VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2019 Ishant Sharma: Yuvi paji! I still remember when I played my 2nd test match against Pakistan in Bangalore and u were there I was quietly sitting in a corner as I was youngster, so you approached me and said-tension na le enjoy the journey of test cricket! All the best for future!! Mohammad Kaif One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com\/w4wUe31De0 \u2014 Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019 Pragyan Ojha: Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh Suresh Raina End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com\/ZWNeC9WkZL \u2014 Suresh Raina???? (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019 RP Singh: You've been one of our finest southpaws and I enjoyed playing alongside you. Good luck bro for the life after retirement. It's exciting too Hardik Pandya I'll miss your hilarious expressions on the pitch Yuvi Paa ?????? Have a happy retirement. You've earned it ?? pic.twitter.com\/8ppFEjNE93 \u2014 hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 10, 2019 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Thank you for all the wonderful memories Yuvi Paaji. You taught us how to fight and give our best even when the situation is not in control. A true hero, on and off the field. Congratulations on such an inspiring career! @YUVSTRONG12 Umesh Yadav: You gave us memories we can never forget ? Wishing you all the best Yuvi Paaji for the new journey ?????? @YUVSTRONG12 Apart from his former team mates, other people from the sports fraternity also wished him the best. Stuart Broad View this post on Instagram Enjoy retirement Legend @yuvisofficial ???????? ???? A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on Jun 10, 2019 at 3:17am PDT Kevin Pietersen: Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue! Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! Gaurav Kapur We often use \u201cmatter of life and death\u201d as a phrase. He lived it in reality, a reality you wouldn\u2019t wish on anyone. He fought it, he beat it. And now he\u2019s inspiring & helping countless to fight. You, my friend, are a warrior #ThankYouYuvi pic.twitter.com\/248EUurmxl \u2014 Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 10, 2019 Aakash Chopra: One of the most talented Indian batsmen.one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one #ThankYouYuvi. Vijender Singh: We will miss you on the cricket ground Saina Nehwal: We will miss u world champion @YUVSTRONG12 . u have given us great memories and victories to cherish . I wish u all the best for the future ..I m sure cricket will miss u a lot too