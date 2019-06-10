As Yuvraj Singh bids adieu to International Cricket, former Team India mates pay tribute to the champion

Updated: June 10, 2019 7:40:58 PM

The hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph, Yuvraj Singh on June 10 retired from all forms of International Cricket. Here is how the members of the sporting fraternity reacted to the end of an era.

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, after an on and off international cricket career of 17 years, announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10. The 37-year-old, who last played for Team India in June 2017, ended his rollercoaster career, during which he became the hero of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph and also fought a battle with cancer. While announcing his retirement, Yuvraj said that “Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today.” However, now he has “decided to move on.”

While talking about his journey, he said, “It was a love-hate relationship with this game. I can’t explain what it really means to me. This game taught me to fight. I have failed more times than I succeeded and I will never give up.” While Yuvraj Singh has said goodbye to the game, he will always be remembered for his Man of the Tournament performance in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, his six sixes in an over against England during the 2007 World Twenty20, and other magnificent performances. As the flamboyant cricketer draws curtains to his career, here is how his former team maters and members of the sporting fraternity applauded him.

Virat Kohli

BCCI

Harbhajan Singh

Virender Sehwag

Sachin Tendulkar

Gautam Gambhir: Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi

Shikhar Dhawan

Rishabh Pant

Umesh Yadav: You gave us memories we can never forget.Wishing you all the best Yuvi Paaji for the new journey

VVS Laxman

Ishant Sharma: Yuvi paji! I still remember when I played my 2nd test match against Pakistan in Bangalore and u were there I was quietly sitting in a corner as I was youngster, so you approached me and said-tension na le enjoy the journey of test cricket! All the best for future!!

Mohammad Kaif

Pragyan Ojha: Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh

Suresh Raina

RP Singh: You’ve been one of our finest southpaws and I enjoyed playing alongside you. Good luck bro for the life after retirement. It’s exciting too

Hardik Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Thank you for all the wonderful memories Yuvi Paaji. You taught us how to fight and give our best even when the situation is not in control. A true hero, on and off the field. Congratulations on such an inspiring career! @YUVSTRONG12

Umesh Yadav: You gave us memories we can never forget ? Wishing you all the best Yuvi Paaji for the new journey ?????? @YUVSTRONG12

Apart from his former team mates, other people from the sports fraternity also wished him the best.

Stuart Broad

Enjoy retirement Legend @yuvisofficial ???????? ????

Kevin Pietersen: Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue! Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12!

Gaurav Kapur

Aakash Chopra: One of the most talented Indian batsmen…one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one #ThankYouYuvi.

Vijender Singh: We will miss you on the cricket ground

Saina Nehwal: We will miss u world champion @YUVSTRONG12 … u have given us great memories and victories to cherish … I wish u all the best for the future ..I m sure cricket will miss u a lot too

