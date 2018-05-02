AS Roma vs Liverpool 2nd leg LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Champions League match on TV, Online in India

AS Roma vs Liverpool 2nd leg Live Streaming: Mohamed Salah would be Liverpool’s biggest asset against Roma. (Source: Reuters)

7 Roma vs Liverpool 2nd leg LIVE Streaming: Liverpool will be travelling to Rome to face AS Roma in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal clash. The Reds would be feeling confident with a big lead of 5-2 against the wall of Rome. Mohamed Salah is in red hot form and became the first African player to be recently adjudged as Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year for a stunning debut season. Mo Salah found the net twice in the first leg and would be the biggest asset for Liverpool’s upcoming fixture. Roma, on the other hand, can take confidence from the two late goals they struck at Anfield. They would still need three goals to get past the Jurgen Klopp side and fly to Kiev for the final on May 26. For that, they need to ‘copy and paste’ Barcelona miracle where they came back from behind 4-1 deficit to win the quaterfinal clash 4-4 on away goals.

When is Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League?

Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League will be played on Wednesday night, May 2, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League?

The kickoff for Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League is at 12.15 AM IST.

Where is Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League?

Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Which channel will air Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League?

Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League online?

The match between Roma vs Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League will be streamed live on SonyLiv.