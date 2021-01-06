AS Roma director Morgan De Sanctis in intensive care after car accident: Italian media

AS Roma director Morgan De Sanctis is in intensive care following a car accident in the Italian capital on Tuesday night.
The 43-year-old former Italy goalkeeper was rushed to hospital after a serious incident on Rome’s busy Via Cristoforo Colombo, Italian media reports said.
De Sanctis underwent an operation on an abdominal haemorrhage, where his spleen was removed.
He is understood to now be conscious and in a stable condition following surgery.
The Italian, who represented the likes of Udinese, Napoli and Roma during his playing career, returned to the capital club in a backroom role in 2017 following his retirement.
