Aryaman Birla takes ‘undefined sabbatical’ from cricket to deal with ‘anxiety’ issues

Batsman Aryaman Birla, son of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, has taken an “undefined sabbatical” from cricket to address issues of anxiety. Aryaman, who plays of Madhya Pradesh and was part of the Rajasthan Royals team in IPL, announced on social media that he was taking a break from cricket to deal with issues that are affecting his mental health.

The left-handed batsman was not picked up by any team in this year’s IPL auction. Aryaman Birla has played 9 first-class matches and has managed to score 414 runs in 16 innings with a top score of 103 not out against West Bengal in 2018. The left-hander has also featured in 4 List A games and scored 36 runs in three innings with an average of 12.00. Aryaman made his first class debut against Odisha in 2018.

Rajasthan Royals had released Aryaman before the IPL 2020 auctions which took place in Kolkata. Aryaman in his Instagram message said, ” It’s been a journey of hard work, perseverance, dedication and immense courage to get to this point in my career. I have been coping with severe anxiety related to the sport for a while now”. I have felt trapped. I have pushed myself through all the distress so far, but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well being above everything else. So, I have decided to take an undefined sabbatical from cricket”.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has also taken a break from cricket recently citing mental health reasons. In the recently concluded IPL auctions, Glen Maxwell was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a sum of Rs 10.75 crore making him the second costliest buy of the season.