Arvind Kejriwal government announces jobs for Delhi sportspersons who excel in their field

By: | Updated: October 29, 2018 5:54 PM

The Delhi Cabinet approved Monday a proposal to reserve five per cent seats for eminent sportspersons in all government departments, PSUs and autonomous bodies, an official statement said.

The step was taken to encourage and support city-based sportspeople. (PTI)

The Delhi Cabinet approved Monday a proposal to reserve five per cent seats for eminent sportspersons in all government departments, PSUs and autonomous bodies, an official statement said. The cabinet said the comprehensive rules or provisions for the appointment of sportspersons in the Delhi government shall be framed and approved by the Directorate of Education within one month.

According to an official statement, “The Delhi government will endorse the Department of Personnel & Training order and reserve five per cent of the total number of vacancies for meritorious sportspersons in all departments, PSUs and autonomous bodies”.

“Out of five per cent reserved vacancies for meritorious sportspersons, at least three per cent of posts in group C may be reserved for sportspersons who have won medals, participated in specified international sporting events,” the statement said.

For balance two per cent posts, Group A and Group B ex-cadre posts in the Delhi government will be earmarked for appointment of sportspersons who have won medals in specified international sporting events, it added.

