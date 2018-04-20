Arsene Wenger resigns: 5 contenders who could replace Arsenal manager

After managing Arsenal for well over two decades, Arsene Wenger has announced that he will be parting ways with the club at the end of the season.

After managing Arsenal for well over two decades, Arsene Wenger has announced that he will be parting ways with the club at the end of the season. Under Wenger, Arsenal emerged as one of the powerhouses of English football, giving Manchester United a run for their money for most of the late 90s and early 2000s. Wenger not only led the club to a double in his first full season as in charge but also guided them to an invincible season in 2003-04. While other English clubs kept changing their managers, Wenger became an ever-present figure at the Emirates. His last few years at the club were not as great as Wenger would have hoped. The Frenchman failed to inspire the club which kept losing its star players on a regular basis. The Frenchman even acknowledged that he missed a great chance to win a first Premier League title since 2004 when Arsenal finished second behind surprise champion Leicester in the 2015-16 season.

Replacing Wenger and restoring the faith of fans won’t be an easy job for the club, especially with their London rivals Tottenham Spurs and Chelsea continuously spending big in pursuit for trophies. Here, we look at 5 possible contenders to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager:

1. Patrick Vieira

The Arsenal fans have been vocal about the club’s failure to replace their former dominant midfield general Patrick Vieira in the middle of the park and, there cannot be a better homecoming for the Invincible’s captain than to replace Arsene Wenger as the club manager. Vieria is the current boss of New York City FC.

2. Carlo Ancelotti

If Arsenal is looking to bring back its glory days, Carlo Ancelotti would be their best bet. The former AC Milan and Real Madrid manager has a highly impressive CV and is currently unemployed. His last managerial role was with Bayern Munich and is the only manager to have won the UEFA Champions League three times and reached four finals.

3. Mikel Arteta

Another former Arsenal player who was highly respected during his time in North London and had helped the club stabilise after the loss of then captain Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri in 2011. Arteta would be the perfect man to lead Arsenal but his current association with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant makes the switch highly unlikely.

4. Thomas Tuchel

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was linked with Arsenal last season before Wenger signed a two-season contract extension. Tuchel is known to bring in talent through the academy, a philosophy that is perfectly in line with Arsenal.

5. Diego Simone

Diego Simone has achieved massive success over the years with a very limited budget and resources at Atletico Madrid. He led the club to the La Liga title in 2013/14 as well as two Champions League finals. Simone can add organisation to the Arsenal team and might just be able to get the best out of the club.