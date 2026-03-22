Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in the final of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) at the Wembley.

With the Premier League title looking like a two-way race, the EFL Cup has evolved into a critical psychological battleground. For Mikel Arteta, it’s a chance to consolidate Arsenal’s domestic dominance; for Pep Guardiola, it’s an opportunity to reassert City’s status as the undisputed kings of English knockout football.

The Tactical Chessboard: Arteta vs Guardiola

The fixture promises to be a masterclass in tactical evolution. Arteta has increasingly moved toward a 4-3-3, utilising Declan Rice as a single pivot to allow Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz to crash the box.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have countered with a 3-2-2-3, often pushing John Stones into a dual-pivot role to create a numerical overload. The battle for the Half-spaces, the corridors between the wingers and the central strikers, will likely decide the first-leg advantage.

Key match-up to watch

William Saliba vs Erling Haaland: The unstoppable force meets the Immovable Object. Saliba’s recovery pace will be tested against Haaland’s lateral movements.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Where to Watch in India

There is a significant update for viewers in India regarding the broadcast:

Live Streaming: The match is available exclusively on the FanCode app and website. You will likely need a match pass or a subscription to access the high-definition stream.

TV Telecast: Currently, there is no live telecast scheduled on traditional Indian sports channels (like Star Sports or Sony). Digital streaming is the only official route.

International Broadcasters: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), ESPN+ (USA), and beIN Sports (Middle East).

Confirmed teams and full lineups in EFL Cup final

Arsenal starting XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal substitutes: David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Max Dowman, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus

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Manchester City starting XI: James Trafford, Matheus Nunes, Abduqodir Khusanov, Nathan Ake, Nico O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland

Man City substitutes: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Tijjani Reijnders, John Stones, Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, Nico Williams, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Phil Foden