Arsenal vs Chelsea Carabao Cup semi-final match live streaming: Arsenal and Chelsea face off at the Emirates Stadium tonight for a spot in the Carabao Cup final. The Gunners lead 3-2 on aggregate following a thrilling first leg at Stamford Bridge. With Mikel Arteta’s side aiming for their first League Cup final in eight years and Chelsea’s Liam Rosenior looking for a massive comeback, Indian football fans can follow all the action live.

When and where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live score streaming

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Carabao Cup semi-final second leg will take place on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 (IST), at the Emirates Stadium in London. The match is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST. Fans can follow the live score and play-by-play updates on the official social media handles of both clubs and the EFL.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live on FanCode

There is no traditional television broadcast for the Carabao Cup in India. Fans can exclusively watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream on the FanCode app and website. You can access the match by purchasing a match pass or an annual subscription on the platform to enjoy high-definition streaming of this crucial London Derby.

Arsenal vs Chelsea vs Predicted Playing XIs

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Kepa; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli.Injured: Merino, Dowman.Doubts: Saka.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

The road to Wembley: A decisive night in London

The stakes for tonight’s encounter at the Emirates transcend a mere rivalry; they represent a defining moment for two projects at different stages of evolution. For Mikel Arteta, a spot in the March 22 final would validate Arsenal’s quest for a historic quadruple, ending an eight-year League Cup final drought.

For Chelsea, the “Rosenior Revolution” faces its ultimate litmus test. Trailing 3-2, the Blues must summon the same spirit that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit against West Ham just days ago. With no away goals rule in play, every strike tonight carries the weight of a Wembley ticket. Whether it is Arsenal’s tactical discipline or Chelsea’s newfound resilience under Liam Rosenior that prevails, London’s football hierarchy is set for a seismic shift under the midweek floodlights.