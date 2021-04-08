  • MORE MARKET STATS

Army officer breaks two Guinness World Records for fastest solo cycling

By: |
April 8, 2021 2:55 PM

Indian Army's Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Pannu has earned two Guinness World Records for his fastest solo cycling feats from October last year, said officials on Thursday.

Bharat PannuPannu created a second record when he cycled the 5,942-km-long 'Golden Quadrilateral' route, which connects Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, in 14 days, 23 hours and 52 minutes, they said. (Photo source: ANI)

Indian Army’s Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Pannu has earned two Guinness World Records for his fastest solo cycling feats from October last year, said officials on Thursday.

The first record was created when Pannu cycled from Leh to Manali (472 km distance) on October 10, 2020, in just 35 hours and 25 minutes, the Army officials noted.

Related News

Pannu created a second record when he cycled the 5,942-km-long ‘Golden Quadrilateral’ route, which connects Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, in 14 days, 23 hours and 52 minutes, they said.

This cycling event had started from India Gate in New Delhi on October 16, and it ended back at the same spot on October 30, the officials said.

Pannu received his two Guinness World Record certificates a few days back, they added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Army officer breaks two Guinness World Records for fastest solo cycling
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2021: ‘Fastest cat around,’ tweets Usain Bolt tagging RCB squad and AB de Villiers has perfect reply!
2IPL 2021: After backlash, writer Taslima Nasreen says tweet on Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali was ‘sarcasm’
3Ponting backs Delhi Capital’s captaincy to Risabh Pant in IPL 2021: ‘Extra responsibility will sit well with Pant’