  • MORE MARKET STATS

Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai’s senior squad for first time

By: |
January 2, 2021 5:39 PM

Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past.

This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai's senior squad.This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai's senior squad. (File image)

Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbai’s senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This was confirmed by the Mumbai team’s chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday.

Related News

Apart from Arjun, another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to a 22-member squad.

“Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad,” an MCA official stated.

This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai’s senior squad.

He has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past.

The Mumbai squad is led by flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav and will be playing all their matches in the state capital.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, will begin from January 10, commencing the delayed 2020-21 domestic season.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai’s senior squad for first time
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Five Indian players, including Rohit Sharma, in isolation; investigation into possible breach of COVID protocol: Cricket Australia
2BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain
3Highly doubtful that I will be fully fit for third Test against India: David Warner