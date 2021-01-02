Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai’s senior squad for first time

Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past.
This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai's senior squad. (File image)
Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbai’s senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
This was confirmed by the Mumbai team’s chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday.