Arjun Tendulkar named in U19 team for invitational ODI tournament

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, was Tuesday named in the Mumbai Under-19 squad for the 6th All India Under-19 J Y Lele Invitational One Day tournament starting September 16.

The Mumbai squad will be led by Suved Parkar, Mumbai Cricket Association Joint Secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar said in a statement here. The tournament is being held in Vadodara. 18-year-old Arjun, a promising left-arm pacer, made his India U-19 debut against Sri Lanka in the first Youth Test against the hosts at Colombo in July. Arjun has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets.

Squad: Suved Parkar (Captain), Divyansh Saxena, Karan Shah,Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Hashir Dafedar, Arsalan Shaikh, Yash Salunkhe, Kesar Singh Thapa, Vaibhav Kalamkar, Atharva Ankolekar, Bhushan Jalawadkar, Praful Devkate, Arjun Tendulkar Uzair Khan, Balwant Singh Sodha and Saksham Parashar.