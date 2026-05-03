The Mumbai T20 League auction (held on May 2, 2026) has once again proven that local reputation often speaks louder than IPL game time. While Arjun Tendulkar has been waiting for his first opportunity under Rishabh Pant at Lucknow Super Ginats (LSG) in IPL 2026, his value in the city where he learned his craft has skyrocketed. Despite the “benchwarmer” tag in the IPL, Arjun was at the center of an intense bidding war that saw his price tag leap from a base of Rs 2 Lakhs to a staggering Rs 10 Lakhs.

The Auction Drama: A 400% Hike

In a league dominated by local icons like Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane, Arjun’s 400% hike was the talk of the town. For Arcs Andheri, the logic was simple: Arjun is a rare commodity. A left-arm pacer who can hit 135kph+ and a lower-order batter capable of clearing the ropes is a dream for any T20 captain.

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The fact that he hasn’t featured for LSG yet in IPL 2026—following his move to the Lucknow side in the mini-auction for Rs 30 Lakhs—was seen as a non-issue. Local franchises realize that the IPL is about specific team combinations; here in Mumbai, Arjun is an “impact player” who knows the Wankhede conditions better than anyone.

Last Performance and Price Jump

To understand the current buzz, you have to look at his history in this tournament. Arjun’s trajectory has been one of consistent growth:

Previous Stint: Playing for Aakash Tigers MWS , Arjun was picked for Rs 5 Lakhs . He was a standout performer, famously delivering a match-winning 3/27 and a quickfire 28 (off just 18 balls) against the North Mumbai Panthers.

Playing for , Arjun was picked for . He was a standout performer, famously delivering a match-winning 3/27 and a quickfire 28 (off just 18 balls) against the North Mumbai Panthers. The 2026 Surge: Moving from Rs 5 Lakhs to Rs 10 Lakhs represents a 100% jump from his last fee, and a massive 400% increase from his starting base price this year.

The “Homecoming” Factor

Though Arjun shifted his domestic base to Goa a few seasons ago to find more red-ball opportunities, he remains a “Mumbai boy” at heart. He was granted special permission by the BCCI and MCA to participate in the league since he hasn’t played in any other state T20 leagues in the last 12 months.

At Arcs Andheri, he will share the dressing room with heavyweights like Shivam Dube (retained for Rs 20 Lakhs) and the young sensation Musheer Khan. For Arjun, this isn’t just about the money—which is exactly one-third of his IPL salary—it’s about the platform. With the Mumbai T20 League set to begin right after the IPL, it is the perfect stage to show the LSG scouts that he is ready to transition from a “squad player” to a “strike bowler.”