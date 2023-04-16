Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut; shares this amazing coincidence with dad Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is set to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Sunday for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders. This marks the first time a father-son duo will have played in the IPL, with both Sachin and Arjun having previously played for Mumbai Indians.

Arjun was signed by Mumbai Indians in 2021 for INR 20 lakhs, and a year later in the mega auction for the 2022 season, he attracted two bidders with Gujarat Titans also showing interest before he returned to MI for INR 30 lakhs. Despite being part of the team for a few seasons, Arjun hadn’t yet made his IPL debut until April 16.

With Mumbai electing to field after winning the toss, left-arm seamer Arjun opened the attack for Mumbai conceding five runs in his first over. “So happy to see Arjun play for Mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best,” tweeted former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Sachin Tendulkar's first over in IPL: went for 5 runs for MI against KKR in April 2009



Arjun Tendulkar's first over in IPL: went for 5 runs for MI against KKR in April 2023 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 16, 2023

Mumbai come into the match on Sunday on the back of a win, their first this year, against Delhi Capitals after being handed back to back defeats by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Arjun’s record so far

In nine T20s, Arjun has scored 20 runs in five innings with best score of 15. He has 12 wickets in the format at an average of 16.50 and an economy rate of 6.60. His best bowling figures are 4/10 in the T20.

Playing seven first-class matches, Arjun has scored 223 runs in nine innings at an average of 24.77 with a century. He has also taken 12 wickets in the format at an average of 45.58 and an economy rate of 3.42. His best bowling figures in an innings are 3/104, news agency ANI reported.

In seven List-A matches, he has scored 25 runs in three innings, with best score of 14 not out. Arjun also has eight wickets in the format at an average of 32.37 and an economy rate of 4.98. His best bowling figures in the format are 2/32.