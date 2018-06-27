Argentina vs Nigeria: Diego Maradona says he suffered decompensation, now fine

Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona cleared the air around his health on Wednesday in an Instagram post by declaring that he is fine after appearing to be taken ill during the South Americans’ roller-coaster World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday. ( Source- Twitter)

Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona cleared the air around his health on Wednesday in an Instagram post by declaring that he is fine after appearing to be taken ill during the South Americans’ roller-coaster World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday. The ex-world cup winner was seen sleeping during the first half of the match but was full of energy when Marcus Rojo scored in the 86th minute to take his team to the next round. Maradona was seen celebrating the goal while one his friends gave him support over the rails.

It was reported that after the celebration that he was transferred to the adjacent luxury box with the help of the paramedics. A video of the incident where he was being carried with the assistance of the Paramedics had also emerged on social media.

Más q una pena. La droga destruye Diego pic.twitter.com/RxhbUnUePh — FERNANDO SCHWARTZ (@fersch_4) June 26, 2018

The Instagram post by the 57-year-old confirmed that he was not hospitalised and is fit. In his post, Maradona said that he just had a neck pain due to decompensation and was requested to leave before the second half.

“I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support,” the post read.

Maradona, now 57 and who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, has battled cocaine addiction in the past. In 2015, he underwent a gastric bypass operation.

He is famous for his unpenalised handling foul known as “Hand of God” and was nicknamed “El Pibe de Oro” (“The Golden Boy”) which was with him throughout his career. Maradona captained Argentina to 1986 FIFA World Cup time was also the first player to set the world record transfer fee two times, moving to Barcelona for £5 million and then to Napoli for £6.9 million.