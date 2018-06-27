Argentina vs Nigeria: Diego Maradona says he suffered decompensation, now fine

Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona cleared the air around his health on Wednesday in an Instagram post by declaring that he is fine after appearing to be taken ill during the South Americans’ roller-coaster World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday. The ex-world cup winner was seen sleeping during the first half of the match but was full of energy when Marcus Rojo scored in the 86th minute to take his team to the next round. Maradona was seen celebrating the goal while one his friends gave him support over the rails.
It was reported that after the celebration that he was transferred to the adjacent luxury box with the help of the paramedics. A video of the incident where he was being carried with the assistance of the Paramedics had also emerged on social media.
Más q una pena. La droga destruye Diego pic.twitter.com/RxhbUnUePh
— FERNANDO SCHWARTZ (@fersch_4) June 26, 2018
The Instagram post by the 57-year-old confirmed that he was not hospitalised and is fit. In his post, Maradona said that he just had a neck pain due to decompensation and was requested to leave before the second half.
“I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support,” the post read.
Castellano | Italiano | Inglés Quiero contarles que estoy bien, que no estoy ni estuve internado. En el entretiempo del partido con Nigeria me dolía mucho la nuca y sufrí una descompensación. Me revisó un médico y me recomendó que me fuera a casa antes del segundo tiempo, pero yo quise quedarme porque nos estábamos jugando todo. ¿Cómo me iba a ir? Les mando un beso a todos, perdón por el susto y gracias por el aguante, hay Diego para rato! Voglio solo dirvi che sto bene, che non sono e non sono stato ricoverato. Durante l’intervallo della partita con la Nigeria ho avuto un forte dolore alla nuca e un mancamento. Un medico mi ha visitato e mi ha consigliato di tornare a casa prima del secondo tempo, ma ho deciso di rimanere perché ci stavamo giocando il tutto per tutto. Come sarei potuto andarmene? Un bacio a tutti e grazie per il supporto… Diego ci sarà ancora per un bel po’! I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!
Maradona, now 57 and who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, has battled cocaine addiction in the past. In 2015, he underwent a gastric bypass operation.
He is famous for his unpenalised handling foul known as “Hand of God” and was nicknamed “El Pibe de Oro” (“The Golden Boy”) which was with him throughout his career. Maradona captained Argentina to 1986 FIFA World Cup time was also the first player to set the world record transfer fee two times, moving to Barcelona for £5 million and then to Napoli for £6.9 million.