Argentina vs Iceland LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and were to watch Live telecast on TV

Argentina vs Iceland LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Iceland for the first time will be featured in FIFA World Cup and they will go against two-times world champions Argentina in the campaign opener. Iceland would like to repeat their UEFA 2016 performance and want to get early three points in the group stage. However, the task at hand is not as easy as it seems.

Argentina is a solid side, with one of the two best players Lionel Messi leading the side. Messi has won everything possible at club level but the holy grail has still eluded him. Argentina has not lost their opening game in their last WC encounters and would like to continue the same. The South American side stumbled at the last hurdle in 2014, as Mario Goetze’s stoppage-time goal helped Germany clinch their fourth World Cup title. Argentina and Messi will eye to win the much dreamed WC as it might be his last World Cup.

When will Argentina vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 16, 2018.

Where will Argentina vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Argentina vs Iceland, FIFA world cup will be held at the Spartak Stadium Moscow.

What time will Argentina vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 6.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

ARGENTINA

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United/ENG), Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea/ENG), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino/ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/ENG), Federico Fazio (Roma/ITA), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax/NED), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR)Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune/CHN), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ever Banega (Sevilla/ESP), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City/ENG)

ICELAND

Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson (Randers/DEN), Runar Runarsson (Nordsjaelland/DEN), Frederik Schram (Roskilde/DEN)

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen/SCO), Holmar Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia/BUL), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen/GER), Sverrir Ingason (Rostov/RUS), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City/ENG), Birkir Saevarsson (Valur), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov/RUS), Ari Skulason (Lokeren/BEL)

Midfielders: Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa/ENG), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga/NOR), Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley/ENG), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City/WAL), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese/ITA), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton/ENG), Olafur Skulason (Karabukspor/TUR), Arnor Traustason (Malmo/SWE)

Forwards: Jon Bodvarsson (Reading/ENG), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg/GER), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV/NED), Bjorn Sigurdarson (Rostov/RUS)