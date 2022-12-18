Argentina vs France Final FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Updates: Clash of the Titans! Final game to kick-start soon – Check timings, key players, other details here

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup Final Match Live: So the moment we have all been waiting for is here! The match that will witness the two most favourite teams playing against each other. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final will be played between the defending champions France and the albiceleste Argentina. The match will kick-off at 8.30 pm IST. While France is looking to win the title for the second straight time, Argentina is aiming to lift the trophy after 1986. France has won the title two times in 1998 and 2018 and Argentina has also won the World Cup twice in 1978 and 1986.

France is also looking to win their second title in a row since Brazil did it in 1962. Kylian Mbappe-led the side beat Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final to reach the final. Mbappe will also look to win his second straight World Cup after Pele. Argentina, on the other hand. Spearheaded by star striker Lionel Messi, the team defeated Croatia in the other semi-final. Argentina had last played a World Cup final in 2014, when it lost to Germany by a 1-0 margin.

ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup Live: Time & Venue

The Argentina vs France match will start at 8.30 pm and is being played in the Lusail Stadium, Lusail.

ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup Live: Live-streaming details

The final match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema’s app and website will be streaming the game live for free.

ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup Live: Probable playing XI

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

France: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Follow this space to catch all the live updates of this thrilling final game of football:

Live Updates