Argentina vs Croatia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch LIVE telecast in India on TV

Argentina will take on Croatia in a Group D encounter. ( Reuters/AP)

Argentina vs Croatia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Argentina will take on Croatia in a Group D encounter. A comprehensive win over Nigeria in their opening game has put Croatia in a relaxed mood ahead of their meeting with Argentina. Any result from Thursday’s game will put them in a stronger position to qualify for the Round of 16, since Argentina and Iceland are on one point each. Milad Badlej has faith in his team’s mental strength to cope with difficult situations. The midfielder said that he believed in his team’s ability to do well against quality opposition.

An unexpected draw against FIFA debutants Iceland has put Argentina in a difficult spot. The two times World champions and 2014 runner-ups now find themselves without a win since three matches. Argentina will draw confidence from Croatia’s record against South American oppositions. Croatia have lost every single time since 1998. Interestingly, June 21 is a lucky day for Argentina as the last time they played a world cup match they won on this day ( 2014, Iran).

When will Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 21, 2018.

Where will Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA world cup will be held at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

What time will Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

ARGENTINA

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United/ENG), Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea/ENG), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino/ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/ENG), Federico Fazio (Roma/ITA), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax/NED), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune/CHN), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ever Banega (Sevilla/ESP), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City/ENG)

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco/FRA), Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria/ITA), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid/ESP), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan /ITA), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus/ITA), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan/ITA), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Marko Pjaca (Schalke/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht/GER)