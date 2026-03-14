In a bizarre move, the Pakistan senior men’s cricket team interim chief selector and former international cricketer Aqib Javed compared T20 World Cup 2026 joint-leading wicket-taker Jasprit Bumrah to Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq. Not only was the comparison bizarre, but it was equally nonsensical because he said that Bumrah is the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers.

What did Aqib Javed say?

Speaking at a press conference on March 14 (Saturday), Javed said, “In today’s day and age, in this World Cup (T20), apart from Bumrah, everyone was thrashed. And he should have been too. But the way he bowls, his action, his entire run-up, it is like it doesn’t let a batter have a rhythm going against him. I will go as far to say that he is the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers. Because he just doesn’t let the batter have flow to hit him.”

Why was Bumrah compared to Tariq?

Since Bumrah’s unique wrong-footed run-up with arms-twitching action makes it too difficult for the batter to adjust, he is very difficult to play even before he bowls the ball. After pitching, if the delivery swings and seams, then it’s a different ball game altogether.

Tariq, on the other hand, is a spin bowler and it is not his action’s speed, but rather the lack of it that throws the batter off and keeps him on his toes to try and generate power on his own to hit big shots.

How did Bumrah and Usman Tariq perform in T20 World Cup 2026?

Both bowlers played pivotal roles for their respective teams throughout the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah finished the campaign as the joint-highest wicket-taker, claiming 14 wickets in 8 matches at an exceptional economy rate of 6.21. His tournament was defined by his record-breaking spell in the final against New Zealand, where he returned figures of 4/15—the best by a fast bowler in a T20 World Cup final—to help India retain their title.

Usman Tariq: Tariq served as a specialized mystery asset for Pakistan, using his unique stop-start action to stifle opposition batters. He successfully claimed 10 wickets in his tournament appearances and earned significant recognition, eventually becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to be signed in The Hundred 2026 draft.