Anushka Sharma trolled for joining Virat Kohli in Team India picture, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane stood in last row

Team India at the High Commission in London. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian cricket team visited the High Commission of India in London ahead of the second Test with England in Lord’s. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of the team from the event which has sparked a row on Twitter. In this picture, Anushka Sharma can be seen standing in the first row with her husband and captain of the team Virat Kohli while Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane found a place only in the last row.

Fans questioned why this privilege was being accorded to the actress and pointed out that even Sakshi Dhoni never made it to the team picture when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain of the side. Twitterati were also displeased with a senior player like Ajinkya Rahane standing in the last row and hardly making it to the picture.

Here is how they reacted –

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

Vice captain is in last row and First Lady of Indian cricket is in front row. These people giving lecture online few days back. @AnushkaSharma — Ali MG (@aliasgarmg) August 7, 2018

Why @BCCI allows someones wife at official tour…. Please confirm Is your team mens are at work or on honeymoon — Nishant (@NishNishantkr) August 7, 2018

Why is Anushka here lmao?

She is at the center while the vice captain is at the end lol whatta joke — Od (@odshek) August 8, 2018

and why everyone’s else wife isn’t there? — filmy dukkan (@FilmyShetty) August 8, 2018

No Hard feelings but I heard recently BCCI denied players from having their wives around when on tour in England. WTH is Anushka doing among Indian team?? Rules are meant for Team and captain should lead from front in every aspect. Just saying — The Cricket Guy (@ambade_akash) August 7, 2018

. @AnushkaSharma in #TeamIndia? Either mention her name separately or have some sense before tweeting. — Vikky Mohanty (@vikkymohanty) August 7, 2018

Amazing. Vice captain in last row (actually not clearly in seen in the photo itself) and middle of attraction is someone else. By the way where are other players wives then. — Shaik Dawood (@iamshaikdawood) August 7, 2018

It is unclear how Anushka is still travelling with Kohli and the team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had barred the wives and girlfriends of the Indian cricket team players from accompanying their respective partners until the end of the third Test against England.

The BCCI has recently decided to allow the WAGs of Indian cricketers to join their partners only for 14 days after the first two weeks of a 45-day tour in future.

During the recently concluded ODI and T20I series between India and England, many star wives including Anushka, Sakshi Dhoni, Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma’s wife), Ayesha Mukherjee (Shikhar Dhawan’s spouse) and others were travelling with the team.

Despite trolls, Anushka’s presence in England seems to helped Kohli who has jumped to number one spot in ICC Test rankings for batsmen with 149 and 51 in both innings of the Edgbaston Test. However, his efforts went in vain as India lost the match by 31 runs.