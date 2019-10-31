Anushka Sharma lashes out at claims of BCCI selectors serving her tea during World Cup

Anushka Sharma was present at a few of India’s World Cup matches in England and Wales this year (File)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday broke her silence and reacted to former India captain Farokh Engineer’s claims of BCCI selectors serving her tea during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales earlier this year. The 31-year-old Bollywood star also responded to all the digs taken at her in the past regarding India captain Virat Kohli’s bad form.

In a conversation with an English daily, Engineer had lambasted the current Indian selection committee and claimed that the MSK Prasad-led panel is “a Mickey Mouse selection committee” who were apparently busy tending to Anushka Sharma’s needs during the World Cup. He questioned the qualifications of the selectors and admitted that he did not even know one of them during the World Cup.

Anushka Sharma, who is Virat Kohli’s wife, clarified that she had attended just one match during the marquee event and was seated in the family box, not the selectors’ box.

India were knocked out of the World Cup in the semi-final match against New Zealand.

Anushka said, “The latest version of these ill-intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it’s about convenience!”

“If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it’s your opinion but don’t drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations,” Anushka wrote in the lengthy post on official social media accounts.

The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ star has been trolled several times on social media in the past, not for her roles in Bollywood flicks but for her presence in the stadium during cricket matches. Often, she has been blamed for India’s losses and Kohli’s bad form.

Anushka also responded to backlash she received from some cricket fans on social media after she was seen posing with the team members in a picture at a gathering hosted by the High Commission of India in London last year.