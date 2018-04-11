Another setback for Mohammed Shami! Hasin Jahan demands Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance

Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan and daughter. (Source: PTI)

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has filed a case against the Indian pacer at Alipore court on Tuesday demanding Rs 10 lakh maintenance fee per month for her and her daughter. The third judicial magistrate of the Alipore court has asked Shami and others against whom the complaint has been filed to be present before the court within 15 days from the receipt of the summons and give their versions. Jahan’s lawyer Zakir Hussain was quoted saying by TOI that the magistrate heard their petition and posted the case for hearing on May 4.

Jahan had reportedly moved court on Tuesday morning and filed a complaint against Shami, his mother Anjuman Ara Begum, his sister Sabina Anjum, his brother Md Hasib Ahamed and Hasib’s wife Shama Parveen. Jahan had filed complaints against the same people on March 8 at Jadavpur police station.

The police has started its probe against Shami and others under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison or intoxication with intent to commit an offence) and 34 (common intention).

As per the report, Jahan’s lawyer told the Court that Shami earns around Rs 100 crore per year and paying Rs 10 lakh per month should not be a problem for the pacer. Shami who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League was given a Grade B contract by BCCI which means he would be paid Rs 3 crore per year.

“It is his duty to take care of the family and pay for the wife and child’s expenses. Hence we demanded the money – Rs 7 lakh per month for Jahan and Rs 3 lakh per month for the child,” the lawyer told the court, according to the report.

Apart from this, Jahan has also sought protection from not being driven out of the Jadavpur apartment. She also asked the court to pass an order so that she doesn’t lose custody of the child.