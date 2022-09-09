Another feather in the cap! Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Championship – Details here

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has earned another feather in glorious cap by winning the title of Diamond League Champion. After winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this year and the silver medal at the world championship, he has now become the first Indian to win the title of Diamond League Champion in Zurich. He won the championship by throwing the Javelin at 88.44 metres.

Soon after winning the silver medal at the World Championship, Neeraj had already set his eyes on the Diamond League Champion. However, the road to success wasn’t easy as he had to suffer from groin injury.

With double world champion Anderson Peters missing the tournament, Chopra was the front runner to win the tournament. To his credit, Neeraj successfully lived up to his expectations, bringing cheers among his fans in India and abroad. Before his throw, some fans were seen displaying ‘Chopra Go’ alphabet cards, showing how popular Neerj has become the world over

This is the third major title that he won in the last 13 months, including Olympic gold medals and silver medal at the world championships.

On Thursday he started with a foul but fought back to get the top spot with a throw of 88.44 metre in second attempt. This was reportedly his fourth highest. In the next four rounds, he threw 88.00m, 86.11metre, 87.00metre and 83.60 metre.

While he won the championship, the second spot was grabbed by Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic with 86.94 metre distance, who is also also the Olympics silver meddallist. The third spot was grabbed by Julian Weber of Germany who threw at 83. 73 metre.

Importantly, Neeraj broke the national record twice. He has thrown over 89 metres three times in 2022. After returning from a groin injury recently, he threw javelin at a distance of 89.09 metres to win his first Diamond League to earn is place in the final. In Stockholm, Neeraj had improved the national record to 89.94 metres from the previous of 89.30 metres.