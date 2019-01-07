Another feather in the cap! Gujarat set to get world’s largest cricket stadium soon

Motera stadium set to become world’s largest cricket stadium

Motera cricket stadium: The western state of Gujarat was the centre of global attention a few months ago as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Narmada district. The state is once again preparing to draw the world’s attention — this time for the largest cricket stadium. According to a report in The Indian Express, the construction of the stadium is underway at Motera in Ahmedabad in full swing.

The new stadium will have a seating capacity of over 1.10 lakh. Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Parimal Nathwani on Sunday tweeted pictures of the under-construction stadium.

Nathwani said that this is the dream project of the Gujarat Cricket Association. Once it is ready, it will become a symbol of pride for the nation, he said. The stadium is spread over an area of 63 acres and designed by renowned architect firm M/s. Populous.



The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 700 crore. The construction tender was bagged by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which is one of the largest Indian multi-national firms. The Mumbai-based construction company had also won the contract of Statue of Unity and developed it in a record time of five years.

According to the association’s website, infrastructure inside the stadium includes three practice grounds. Besides, it also houses an indoor cricket academy. It has a parking space for 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers. It said that there will be a concourse to connect the entire stadium for pedestrian and vehicular movement. The club house will be equipped with 55 rooms and an Olympic size swimming pool. Besides, it will have 76 corporate boxes.

The Melbourne Cricket Grund (MCG) in Australia is the largest stadium in terms of capacity. It can accommodate 1 lakh people at one time. The MCG is followed by iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata that has a sitting capacity of over 66,000.