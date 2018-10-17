Anil Kumble turns 48: How Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar others wished former leggie

​​​
Anil Kumble became the second bowler in the world to take 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket in 1999. He had achieved this feat against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

October 17, 2018
India’s highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, Anil Kumble turned 48 on October 17, 2018. Wishes poured in for the former leg-spinner from former cricketers and fans on Twitter. As expected, one of the cheekiest birthday wishes came from former Indian opener Virender Sehwag who took a dig at Anil Kumble’s Yorkers. “Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life,” Sehwag tweeted.

Anil Kumble became the second bowler in the world to take 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket in 1999. He had achieved this feat against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi. He represented India in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs before quitting the game in 2008.

Here is how people wished Kumble on Twitter –

Anil Kumble is also remembered for his leadership as he is the one who captained the Indian team during the controversial 2008 series down under. During his captaincy, India won a Test match in Perth in under three days which had never happened in any of the tours before.

He later became the head coach of the Indian cricket team in 2016 – a stint which lasted for just over one year. Under Kumble, India won 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat.

