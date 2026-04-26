Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) found themselves at the center of a storm on April 26, 2026, when 19-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi was sent back to the pavilion in one of the most debated fashions in cricket.

After a nudge to mid-on in the 5th over, Raghuvanshi was sent back by non-striker Cameron Green. Scrambling to reach the crease, the batter significantly changed his direction—allegedly to block Mohammed Shami’s throw. Third umpire Rohan Pandit ruled that the “change in direction” was willful, making Raghuvanshi the latest member of an elite, albeit unwanted, club.

The “Obstructing” Club: Previous IPL Instances

Raghuvanshi is not the first to suffer this fate. He is the fourth player in IPL history to be given out in this manner:

  1. Yusuf Pathan (KKR vs PWI, 2013): The first-ever instance in the IPL. Yusuf kicked the ball away while attempting a run against Pune Warriors India.
  2. Amit Mishra (DC vs SRH, 2019): In a high-pressure Eliminator, Mishra ran in the middle of the pitch and changed his path to block a throw from Khaleel Ahmed.
  3. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK vs RR, 2024): Jadeja was ruled out after a third-umpire review showed him looking back at the ball and altering his path during a second run in Chennai.
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The Pioneers: First “Obstructing the Field” Dismissals by Format

While Raghuvanshi’s dismissal felt like a “freak” occurrence, this law has been claiming high-profile victims for over 70 years. Here are the very first players to be out this way across all major formats:

FormatPlayerMatchDateIncident Details
TestSir Len HuttonEngland vs South AfricaAug 16, 1951Top-edged a ball and hit it a second time to prevent the keeper from taking a catch.
ODIRameez RajaPakistan vs EnglandNov 20, 1987Deliberately used his bat to block a throw while trying to complete his 100th run on the final ball.
T20IJason RoyEngland vs South AfricaJune 23, 2017Changed his running path and was struck by the ball while trying to return to the crease.
IPLYusuf PathanKKR vs Pune WarriorsMay 15, 2013Kicked the ball while it was still in play to prevent a run-out attempt.

The Aftermath: Nayar vs The Officials

The dismissal didn’t go down quietly. KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen in a heated exchange with the fourth umpire, while Raghuvanshi expressed his frustration by smashing his bat on the ground as he left the field.

The Rulebook (Article 37.1.4): “If an umpire feels that a batter has significantly changed his direction without probable cause… the batter should, on appeal, be given out.”

Whether Raghuvanshi’s movement was “wilful” or a “natural reflex” will be the subject of debate for the rest of the 2026 season, but for now, his name is etched in the record books for all the wrong reasons.