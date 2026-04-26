Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) found themselves at the center of a storm on April 26, 2026, when 19-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi was sent back to the pavilion in one of the most debated fashions in cricket.

After a nudge to mid-on in the 5th over, Raghuvanshi was sent back by non-striker Cameron Green. Scrambling to reach the crease, the batter significantly changed his direction—allegedly to block Mohammed Shami’s throw. Third umpire Rohan Pandit ruled that the “change in direction” was willful, making Raghuvanshi the latest member of an elite, albeit unwanted, club.

The “Obstructing” Club: Previous IPL Instances

Raghuvanshi is not the first to suffer this fate. He is the fourth player in IPL history to be given out in this manner:

Yusuf Pathan (KKR vs PWI, 2013): The first-ever instance in the IPL. Yusuf kicked the ball away while attempting a run against Pune Warriors India. Amit Mishra (DC vs SRH, 2019): In a high-pressure Eliminator, Mishra ran in the middle of the pitch and changed his path to block a throw from Khaleel Ahmed. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK vs RR, 2024): Jadeja was ruled out after a third-umpire review showed him looking back at the ball and altering his path during a second run in Chennai.

The Pioneers: First “Obstructing the Field” Dismissals by Format

While Raghuvanshi’s dismissal felt like a “freak” occurrence, this law has been claiming high-profile victims for over 70 years. Here are the very first players to be out this way across all major formats:

Format Player Match Date Incident Details Test Sir Len Hutton England vs South Africa Aug 16, 1951 Top-edged a ball and hit it a second time to prevent the keeper from taking a catch. ODI Rameez Raja Pakistan vs England Nov 20, 1987 Deliberately used his bat to block a throw while trying to complete his 100th run on the final ball. T20I Jason Roy England vs South Africa June 23, 2017 Changed his running path and was struck by the ball while trying to return to the crease. IPL Yusuf Pathan KKR vs Pune Warriors May 15, 2013 Kicked the ball while it was still in play to prevent a run-out attempt.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐃?! 😳



Mix-up. Long turn. Third umpire drama… & Raghuvanshi is given OUT for obstructing the field! 👀



Just the 4️⃣th instance of a batter being given out for obstructing the field in TATA IPL 🤯#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #LSGvKKR | LIVE NOW… pic.twitter.com/WRgr608Odb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

The Aftermath: Nayar vs The Officials

The dismissal didn’t go down quietly. KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen in a heated exchange with the fourth umpire, while Raghuvanshi expressed his frustration by smashing his bat on the ground as he left the field.

The Rulebook (Article 37.1.4): “If an umpire feels that a batter has significantly changed his direction without probable cause… the batter should, on appeal, be given out.”

Whether Raghuvanshi’s movement was “wilful” or a “natural reflex” will be the subject of debate for the rest of the 2026 season, but for now, his name is etched in the record books for all the wrong reasons.