Andrew Symonds reveals how ‘monkeygate’ triggered his slide in international cricket, led to “binge drinking”

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 11:57 AM

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds has revealed that the 'monkeygate' incident during the controversial home series against India in 2008 triggered his downfall in international cricket and even led to bouts of "binge drinking".

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds harbhajan singh, harbhajan singh, Andrew Symonds on monkeygate, monkeygate, symonds, sports newsAndrew Symonds and Harbhajan Singh during their time with Mumbai Indians. (Source: IE)

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds has revealed that the ‘monkeygate’ incident during the controversial home series against India in 2008 triggered his downfall in international cricket and even led to bouts of “binge drinking”. During the Test series, Symonds had accused Indian off-spinner Harbhajan of calling him a ‘monkey’ in the Sydney Test, a claim that the Indian spinner denied. After the incident, Harbhajan was banned for three games but it was overturned after the Indian team threatened to pull out of the tour.

The 43-year-old recalled how the entire episode affected him. “From that moment on that was my downhill slide. I started to drink heavily as a result of it and my life was starting to dissolve around me,” Symonds told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“I felt the pressure and the weight of dragging those mates of mine into the cauldron of this cesspit that should never have got to this sort of point where we felt guilty. I was dealing with it the wrong way. I felt guilty that I’d dragged my mates (teammates) into something I didn’t think they deserved to be involved in,” he added.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Symonds played his last international game for Australia in 2009 and a month later, his contract was withdrawn by Cricket Australia and the all-rounder was sent home from the World T20 for “breaking a number of team rules related to alcohol and other issues”.

On the ‘monkeygate’ incident, Symonds remained firm on his claim that Harbhajan had abused him on multiple occasions. “I’d spoken to Harbhajan the series before in India, he’d called me a monkey before in India. “I went into their dressing room and said, ‘Can I speak to Harbhajan for a minute outside please?’ So he came outside and I said, “Look, the name-calling’s got to stop or else it’s going to get out of hand.”

Interestingly, Symonds later shared the dressing room with Harbhajan for Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Andrew Symonds reveals how ‘monkeygate’ triggered his slide in international cricket, led to “binge drinking”
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition