Ambati Rayudu announces retirement after World Cup 2019 snub

Ambati Rayudu was listed in the reserves for the marquee event. (PTI Photo)

After being snubbed twice despite two players in the Indian World Cup squad sustained injuries, Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket, the Indian Express reported.

The 33-year-old Andhra batsman was listed in the reserves for the marquee event but was ignored despite an injury to all-rounder Vijay Shankar. In a bizarre move, opener Mayank Agarwal was named as the replacement.

In the last two years, the team management had touted Rayudu as the no. 4 for the World Cup 2019. But Vijay Shankar was picked over him when the squad was announced. The selectors felt that Vijay Shankar brought in more to the table with his all-round skills.

Rayudu has scored 1,694 runs in the 55 one-day internationals that he has represented India in. He has a healthy average of 47.05 and has 3 ODI centuries to his name.

After Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out the World Cup owing to a thumb injury, BCCI had flown in Rishabh Pant. When all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out due to a toe injury, Mayank Agarwal, who was not among the reserves, was picked instead.

Until late last year, the team management had put their weight behind Ambati Rayudu. Skipper Virat Kohli had last year named him as the solution to India’a middle-order woes. “We believe he is the right person to capitalise on that spot. He is experienced and has won many games for his state and also in the IPL,” Kohli had said in October last year.