Ambati Rayudu fails ‘Yo-Yo’ test, may miss out on India return

Ambati Rayudu fails Yo-Yo test at National Cricket Academy, may miss out on return. (PTI)

The Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu who made a comeback to India’s limited overs side with his brilliant performance in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, is likely to miss out on the England Tour as he reportedly failed the ‘Yo-Yo’ fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Friday. The batsman’s score was below the threshold mark of 16.1 set for the India senior team as well as India ‘A’ Team.

Rayudu had last played for India against Zimbabwe in 2016 and was set to make a come back to the limited-overs squad after a brilliant show in the Indian Premier League. A final decision about his inclusion in the team is yet to be taken and would be discussed with the national selectors.

Meanwhile, team Indian captain Virat Kohli and his predecessor MS Dhoni were first to hit the grounds and passed the test with flying colours. Other players who were seen taking the test were Suresh Raina, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Manish Pandey.

The Indian team has made it compulsory to clear the Yo-Yo test which gives the measure of player’s endurance and fitness. Earlier, Mohammad Shami failed the Yo-Yo test before the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Their England tour begins on July 3 where they will play three T20Is and three ODIs and five-match Test series.