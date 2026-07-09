The post-World Cup transition era for Indian cricket has hit rock bottom. In what can only be described as an absolute abject surrender, the Men in Blue sank to their heaviest-ever defeat by runs in men’s T20 International history during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge.

Chasing a formidable target of 202, the world champions’ famed batting lineup imploded in catastrophic fashion under the Nottingham skies. India was bundled out for a mere 76 runs in just 11.4 overs, handing the hosts a ludicrous 125-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series. For new skipper Shreyas Iyer, a captaincy tenure that began with immense promise has rapidly descended into a historical nightmare.

The Anatomy of a Collapse

After India won the toss and elected to bowl first, England rode on a fluent 70 off 44 balls from opener Phil Salt and a blistering unbeaten 41 from Sam Curran to post a daunting 201/7. On a pitch that offered significant bounce, India’s high-risk, high-reward approach backfired spectacularly against raw, relentless English pace.

The visitors completely lost their way in the Powerplay, unraveling inside the first five overs:

Abhishek Sharma (10) was the first to fall, slicing a Josh Tongue delivery to deep point.

The 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (13) struck two early sixes before an Archer bouncer hurried him into a glove down the leg side, caught behind by Jos Buttler.

Ishan Kishan (13) briefly counter-attacked but was caught in the deep.

Shreyas Iyer (5) himself cut a sorry figure, flicking a poor delivery from Jofra Archer straight to Jacob Bethell at deep backward square leg.

From 52/5 inside five overs, the rest of the lineup completely folded. English speedsters Josh Tongue (4/28) and Jofra Archer (3/29) ripped the middle and lower order to shreds, leaving only four Indian batters — Abhishek, Sooryavanshi, Kishan and Axar Patel — reaching double figures.

A Nightmarish Start to the Iyer Era

By crashing to 76 all out, India registered its second-lowest total in T20I history and its worst-ever defeat by runs, erasing the previous record of an 80-run loss to New Zealand in 2019.

More alarmingly, the defeat highlights a historically poor beginning to Shreyas Iyer’s leadership stint since he took over the T20I reins from Suryakumar Yadav. Five matches into his captaincy career, India is yet to register a single victory under the Mumbai cricketer — an unwanted record no other Indian T20I captain has ever set.

Shreyas Iyer’s T20I Captaincy Record So Far:

vs Ireland (1st T20I): Lost by 34 runs

vs Ireland (2nd T20I): Lost by 1 run

vs England (1st T20I): No Result (Washed out due to rain)

vs England (2nd T20I): Lost by 4 wickets

vs England (3rd T20I): Lost by 125 runs

“It Was Atrocious” — A Seething Captain Reacts

Speaking at the post-match presentation, a visibly shell-shocked Shreyas Iyer pulled absolutely no punches, calling out his team’s execution and adaptation skills:

“I think it was atrocious. I couldn’t use a better word, honestly. Losing by such a big margin is definitely not acceptable. First things first, I feel that we need to accept this loss and completely go back to the drawing board and see what we did wrong.”

“Looking at the wicket, I don’t think that it was a 200 wicket, first of all. But other than that, the way we batted, we lost four wickets in the powerplay. I think that itself did create the momentum, and definitely I feel that we lost over there. You can plan a lot but once you come to the ground you need to adapt.”

With the series already out of reach and two matches left to play in Bristol and Southampton, the pressure on head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer has reached a boiling point. The reigning world champions have a lot of soul-searching to do before they take the field again to salvage some pride.