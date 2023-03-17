scorecardresearch
All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: How and where to watch live streaming of all matches

For the 2023 season, the total pool prize is $1,250,000.

Written by Sports Desk
All England Open Badminton Championships 2023, matches
Yonex, a Japanese sports equipment manufacturing company, is the 2023 sponsor for the All England Open Badminton Championships. (AP)

At the Utilita Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom, the All England Open Badminton Championships began on March 14. At the Championships, the best international players are locking horns. It is one of the most well known tournaments in the world.

Yonex, a Japanese sports equipment manufacturing company, is the 2023 sponsor for the All England Open Badminton Championships. For the 2023 season, the total pool prize is $1,250,000. In the history of the All England Open Badminton Championships, only two players from India have lifted the trophy. Prakash Padukone (in 1980) became the first Indian to lift the trophy. Later, Pullela Gopichand (in 2001) lifted the award. Prakash Nath (1947), Sania Nehwal (2015), and Lakshya Sen (2022) finished as runner-ups. On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the 2023 tournament finals will be held.

All England Open Badminton Championship (2023) Indian Players

Men’s singles

Main draw: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women’s singles

Main draw: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu

Men’s doubles

Main draw: MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women’s doubles

Main draw: Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly

Mixed doubles

Main draw: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

Date Competition Start Time
14/03 Preliminary rounds 10.00 AM
15/03 Preliminary rounds 10.00 AM
16/03 Preliminary rounds 10.00 AM
17/03 Quarter-finals 10.00 AM
18/03 Semi-finals 10.00 AM
19/03 Finals 10.00 AM

How to catch live streaming?

At 02:30 PM IST, the All England Badminton Championships matches will begin. In India, the JioCinema App will live stream the matches. One can also view live telecasts on Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube Channel, BWF TV. From the quarter-final stage, the live telecast of the All England Badminton Championships will be available on Sports 18 TV channel.

