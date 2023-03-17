scorecardresearch
All England Open Badminton Championship: Lakshya Sen bows out; Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand post stunning victory

On Friday, in the quarter-finals, they will take on the world No. 23 women’s doubles pair of Liu Xuan Xuan and Li Wen Mei of China.

Written by Sports Desk
Earlier in the day, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Japanese pair Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima 21-14, 24-22. (Photo PTI)

At the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Thursday, Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen crashed out of the All England Open 2023 men’s singles event. In straight games, he lost to Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

Sen (current World No. 19) lost 21-13, 21-15 to Antonsen (world No. 18) in the round of 16 of the BWF Super 1000 event. Last year, Sen lost to Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the All-England Open final.

Earlier in the day, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Japanese pair Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima 21-14, 24-22.

In women’s doubles, World No. 17 Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, knocked out world No. 9 pair of Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota in 50 minutes in their round of 16 match.

Chinese shuttlers Wang Chang and Liang Wei Keng defeated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (in men’s doubles) 21-10, 17-21, 19-21.

Men’s singles players HS Prannoy, ranked ninth. Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth also lost in their round of 16 matches. HS Prannoy went down to Indonesian shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (world No. 3) 22-20, 15-21, 21-17. Kidambi Srikanth, world No. 22, faced a 21-17, 21-15 defeat at the hands of Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka (world No. 6).

First published on: 17-03-2023 at 13:21 IST

Stock Market