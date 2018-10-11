Ajinkya Rahane’s declining form puts a question mark on his future as Australia series approaches

He was brilliant the last time India was in Australia but as of now, the case may not be the same as Rahane struggled both in England and Australia to score valuable runs for the team and himself. (Reuters)

It goes without saying that Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the most dominating batsmen for Indian cricket. He was brilliant the last time India was in Australia but as of now, the case may not be the same as Rahane struggled both in England and Australia to score valuable runs for the team and himself. Ajinkya Rahane is the vice-captain of the Indian team and he really needs to step up to his reputation and remind himself and the world that he is a much better player than what his recent records suggest.

If you look at Rahane’s record, he has played 35 test innings at home till now and has scored 1060 runs in those matches with an average of 33.12 and has scored just 3 centuries till now which is not the best if we take into account the fact that these conditions should be more suitable for him. In the tests that he has played away from home, he has averaged 46.32 in 52 innings and has scored 2131 runs with 6 centuries in his account.

Ajinkya Rahane’s scored a century which came in Sri Lanka last year and since then he hasn’t had a great run with his average standing at 28. Rahane was even dropped during the South Africa series which has worsened his stats.

Rahane has a chance in the second test against the Windies to set the record straight by proving that he still is one of the best test batsmen that India needs to have in their playing XI if they are to beat the Aussies in their own soil in the upcoming series.