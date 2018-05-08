Ajinkya Rahane to lead Team India in Afghanistan Test in Virat Kohli’s absence; dropped from ODI, T20I teams

Ajinkya Rahane to lead India against Afghanistan. (Reuters)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, announced a 15-member squad for Afghanistan Test, which will be played at Royal Challengers Bangalore’s home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium from June 14-18. In the historic Test, Ajinkya Rahane will captain Indian in the absence of Virat Kohli. Kohli has been allowed to miss the Test to acclimatise for the England Test by taking part in the English county.

The Indian skipper will be playing for Surrey. Lead fast bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also been rested. Shockingly the hitman Rohit Sharma also does not figure in the squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha will be making a comeback after missing two of the three Tests against South Africa following a hamstring injury.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma, who are also playing county cricket for Yorkshire and Sussex respectively, will join the squad for the Bangalore match.

While Kohli will return for the Ireland and England series, Ambati Rayudu, who has performed brilliantly so far in IPL 2018, has been selected for the ODI series against England. Rayudu last played an ODI in 2016.

After the Afghanistan Test, India will face Ireland in a two-match T20 series. Both the games will be played in Dublin on Jun 27 and 29.

The Kohli-led India will then start their full tour of England with a three-match T20 series, starting July 3. The first game will be played in Manchester.

Indian team for one-off Test against Afghanistan: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur

Indian team for two-match T20I series against Ireland: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

Indian team three-match T20I series against England: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

Indian team three-match ODI series against England: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

India A team for one-day tri-series in UK: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubhman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, K Gowtham, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur

India A team for four-day matches in UK: Karun Nair (captain), R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani