The IPL has always been a marathon, not a sprint, and tonight at Eden Gardens (April 2, 2026), Ajinkya Rahane completes his 200th lap. Leading the Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the veteran opener cements his legacy as one of the league’s most enduring figures. Rahane’s journey—spanning six franchises and nearly two decades—reaches this massive milestone exactly where it feels most fitting: under the iconic lights of Kolkata.

The Journey to 200

Rahane’s IPL career is a lesson in reinvention. Whether it was his golden years as the anchor for Rajasthan Royals, his strike-rate surge with Chennai Super Kings in 2023, or his current role as the tactical general for KKR, he has remained a constant in an ever-changing league.

Debut: 2008 (Mumbai Indians)

2008 (Mumbai Indians) Milestone Match: 200th vs SRH (April 2, 2026)

200th vs SRH (April 2, 2026) Status: 11th player to reach 200 IPL matches.

Top 5 Most Capped Players in IPL History

As Rahane enters the “200 Club,” he looks up at a leaderboard dominated by the legends who defined the tournament’s first two decades. As of the start of the 2026 season, these are the iron men of the IPL:

Rank Player Matches Primary Teams 1 MS Dhoni 264+ CSK, RPSG 2 Rohit Sharma 258+ MI, Deccan Chargers 3 Dinesh Karthik 257+ RCB, KKR, MI, DD, PBKS, GL 4 Virat Kohli 253+ Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 Ravindra Jadeja 241+ CSK, RR, GL, Kochi Tuskers

The “Overseas” Exception

While the top of the list is dominated by Indian legends, the 2026 season has already seen a historic shift in the overseas rankings. Just days ago, Sunil Narine surpassed Kieron Pollard to become the most-capped overseas player in IPL history, currently sitting at 191 matches and counting.

The Elite 200+ Club (All Members)

Rahane joins a prestigious list of players who have stood the test of time, including:

MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Dinesh Karthik Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja Shikhar Dhawan Suresh Raina Ambati Rayudu Ravichandran Ashwin David Warner Ajinkya Rahane (Inducted April 2, 2026)