Aim is to win gold and hear national anthem on podium: Ruturaj Gaikwad

With Asian Games coinciding with the ODI World Cup, the BCCI has named a second-string Indian team for the continental event in Hangzhou.

Written by PTI
Ruturaj Gaikwad (IE)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is stoked about captaining India at the Asian Games and said the aim would be to win the gold medal and ensure India’s national anthem is played at the podium.

The men’s cricket event will be held from September 28-October 8. The format will be T20.

“The dream will be to win a gold medal, stand on the podium and listen to the National anthem for the country,” Gaikwad, who was named captain of the side on Friday night, said in a video posted by the BCCI.

The 26-year-old, who is currently part of the Test squad in the West Indies tour, has been part of India’s white ball set up and played one ODI and nine T20Is.

With India in a transition phase, it will be a big opportunity for the Maharashtra ‘run-machine’ to show his mettle.

“I think this opportunity is something special and we will play a brand of cricket that would make everyone back home proud,” he said.

“It wil be really exciting to be part of to represent the country in the Asian Games and win the medal for the country.

“It’s something that we always grew up watching on TV, seeing athletes win it for the country. To get he opportunity, go out there and win the medal will be really, really special.” “Playing for India itself is really a proud feeling, and leading the side in such a big event, will be a great opportunity for me personally, and also all the team members who are alongside me.” Cricket is being played at the Asian Games for the first time since 2014 when India did not take part. This time, India will be fielding both men’s and women’s teams.

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 18:47 IST

