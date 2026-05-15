Indian football’s mess refuses to die as the clubs part of the Indian Super League (ISL) have now been asked to pay Rs 3 Cr as license fee, if the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the governing body of the sport, chooses to go with the Genius Sports’ bid to operate the league for the next 20 years.

But there is still an alternative available in the form of FanCode. However, the AIFF is not ready to lean towards it because of the guaranteed fees that the operator pays to the governing body as part of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA).

But to understand what is the MRA, what is the guaranteed fees associated with it? What is the license fee and why is it being hiked? One has to go back to the Reliance backed-Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) era of ISL.

Following the conclusion of the 2024–25 season when FSDL officially pulled out and threw the subsequent 2025–26 cycle into a desperate, truncated scramble, the AIFF has been scrambling to get Rs 50 crore it got from FSDL as part of MRA agreement.

Now, with the legacy partnership ecosystem completely fractured, the federation is trying to plug its own bleeding balance sheet by demanding extra money from the very clubs that are already losing crores.

The Rs 37.6 Crore Hole: Why the AIFF is Asking for More Cash

FSDL managed the ISL completely and paid the AIFF a guaranteed Rs 50 crore annual fee. When that partnership dissolved after the 2024–25 season, the AIFF lost its primary source of income.

To fill the void, the AIFF opened a new long-term commercial rights tender. The bids received created a major administrative dilemma for the federation:

The Genius Sports Proposal: London-headquartered data and technology giant Genius Sports submitted the highest headline bid, offering Rs 64.39 crore per year (amounting to over Rs 2,129 crore over a 20-year cycle).

The Catch: The Genius Sports model is heavily structured around data monetization and long-term tech scaling. In the first year, it allocates only 20% of its bid—just Rs 12.4 crore—directly to the AIFF as an administrative fee.

This leaves the AIFF staring at a massive Rs 37.6 crore deficit compared to the Rs 50 crore they used to receive from FSDL. To bridge this exact gap, the federation hit upon an audacious plan: force the top-tier franchises to change their fee structure, raising the annual entry and license fee from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore per club.

Changing Value of Indian Domestic Football

Metric Then (FSDL era) Now Change Annual AIFF income from operator ₹50 cr / year (from FSDL) ₹12.4 cr / year (Genius Sports yr 1) −₹37.6 cr deficit Broadcast rights value per season ~₹275 cr / season (₹1.68 cr/match) ₹8.62 cr / season (₹9.5 lakh/match) ~97% drop Club license fee Not mentioned in article ₹1 cr (2025–26) → ₹3 cr (proposed) 3× increase proposed Central revenue dividend to clubs ₹6–10 cr / year per club ₹0 Eliminated

The Broadcast Value Meltdown: The FanCode-Sony Reality

The clubs have completely rejected the AIFF’s Rs 3 crore demand, pointing out the absurdity of the federation asking for cash while failing to provide a sustainable ecosystem. The true commercial value of Indian domestic football has severely deflated, as evidenced by the media rights sale for the truncated season:

The Old Valuation: Under the old FSDL era, the broadcast and digital rights for the ISL were valued at roughly Rs 275 crore per season, averaging Rs 1.68 crore per match.

The Present Reality: For the current, shortened 91-match season, digital sports platform FanCode won the exclusive global media rights for a mere Rs 8.62 crore (Rs 8.52 crore for digital and Rs 10 lakh for linear TV).

This marks a catastrophic 97% drop in broadcast value, bringing the media worth of a top-tier Indian football match down to just Rs 9.5 lakh per game. Because FanCode is a digital OTT streaming platform with no traditional satellite or cable footprint, it had to immediately strike a sublicensing deal with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) just to get the tournament on traditional television screens. Under this arrangement, FanCode retains the streaming rights on its app, while the games are broadcast on television via Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

The Multi-Crore Math: Why the Clubs are Fighting for FanCode

On paper, it makes absolutely no sense that bleeding, cash-strapped clubs would favor a lower bid. Genius Sports is offering a massive Rs 2,129 crore package over 20 years, while FanCode’s bid sits at nearly half of that (Rs 1,190 crore). Yet, the 14 ISL clubs are unanimously fighting for FanCode.

Why Clubs Prefer FanCode Running ISL Than Genius Sports

Aspect Genius Sports FanCode Total bid (20 years) ₹2,129 cr ₹1,190 cr Year-1 payment to AIFF ₹12.4 cr (20% of bid) Higher share upfront Year-1 total commitment ₹64.39 cr (high cost base) ₹36 cr (lower threshold) Business model Data monetisation, global digital, sports-betting integrity Localized sports media, traditional TV (Sony sublicense) Club preference Opposed by 13 of 14 clubs Favoured by clubs

The reason comes down to the hidden trap in the financial structures of the two bids and how it impacts net revenue distribution:

The “Upfront Cost” Trap: Under the tender rules, the commercial partner must spend their committed amount each year to manage and market the league. At the end of the season, 70% of the net profit generated is shared with the AIFF, and 60% of that shared pool goes to the clubs. Because Genius is pumping in a massive Rs 64.39 crore in year one, the cost of running the league is incredibly high. If it doesn’t break even, net revenue shrinks to zero. FanCode’s first-year commitment is a much more realistic Rs 36 crore, making the threshold to generate actual, real profit much lower.

Under the tender rules, the commercial partner must spend their committed amount each year to manage and market the league. At the end of the season, 70% of the net profit generated is shared with the AIFF, and 60% of that shared pool goes to the clubs. Because Genius is pumping in a massive Rs 64.39 crore in year one, the cost of running the league is incredibly high. If it doesn’t break even, net revenue shrinks to zero. FanCode’s first-year commitment is a much more realistic Rs 36 crore, making the threshold to generate actual, real profit much lower. Traditional Media vs. Betting Data: The clubs are traditional football entities that survive on domestic sponsorship and visible local branding. FanCode is a localized sports media broadcaster (owned by Dream Sports). They understand the Indian market and leverage traditional television networks like Sony to keep the clubs visible to local sponsors. Genius Sports is a global data, tech, and sports-betting integrity company. The clubs feel this model relies on extracting value from data and global digital distribution outside of India, leaving local club ecosystems completely dry.

Bleeding Clubs: High Losses, No Returns

Under the FSDL regime, the original franchises paid a hefty franchise fee, but it was balanced out by the central revenue pool. Clubs routinely received a financial dividend of Rs 6 crore to Rs 10 crore annually from centralized sponsorships and TV rights, which helped cover player salaries and operational costs.

Under the current AIFF-Genius Sports proposal, the central revenue pool for clubs has dropped to zero, centralized sponsorship distributions have vanished, and operating costs have climbed, meaning clubs are absorbing 100% of their financial losses.

In an email sent to the AIFF on behalf of the clubs, Bengaluru FC Director of Football Darren Caldeira stated that the federation’s stance “appears to treat ISL clubs as cost centres,” warning that forcing this fee onto teams would compel multiple franchises—including the likes of Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters—to shut down operations entirely.

Club Want English Premier League Style Model

Fed up with being treated as cash cows, the clubs have banded together—with the backing of every single franchise except East Bengal—to propose an entirely new club-led operational model similar to the English Premier League.

Indian Clubs’ Proposed ISL Model

Element Detail Model EPL-style club-led operation Control split Clubs 90% operational/commercial · AIFF 10% governance AIFF protection Clubs offer to pay ₹12.4 cr admin fee themselves Genius Sports role Tech/data vendor only — not master commercial manager Support All 14 clubs except East Bengal

The clubs have offered to pay the AIFF the Rs 12.4 crore administrative fee out of their own pockets to keep the governing body safe from a loss, on the condition that the clubs take 90% operational and commercial control of the league, leaving the AIFF with a 10% governance stake.

Under the clubs’ plan, Genius Sports would be hired strictly as a technological data and vendor partner rather than a master commercial manager, cutting down on skyrocketing operating costs. With club owners set to lock horns with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Indian football is staring down a stark reality: either the federation stops treating the clubs as a deficit-plugging mechanism, or multiple historic franchises will pull the plug on the sport.