Ahead of World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli & Co to don new jersey

The Virat Kohli-led side is trailing the current India-Australia T20 series 2019 0-1 after the visitors stunned India by three wickets in a nail-biting finish in the first match.

In a big surprise for the cricket fans ahead of the World Cup 2019, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will unveil the new jersey for the national cricket team. The event to launch new jersey will be held on March 1 in Hyderabad, a day before India will take on Australia in the first ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Team India along with Indian cricket team’s official apparel partner, Nike will be launching the new jersey a day prior to the first ODI of five-match series against Australia, providing the fans with an opportunity to watch their favourite players donning the new jersey in the game.

The BCCI has followed a long-established tradition of releasing a new jersey precisely one month before the beginning of the mega event in the World Cup year. In 2015, the Indian team got the new jersey before the tri-lateral series with England and Australia.

“Since this is a World Cup year… Team India’s new Nike ODI jersey to be launched in Hyderabad on March 1. #IndvAus #IndvsAus #CWC19,” noted sports journalist Chetan Narula tweeted.

The role of jerseys has grown multifold in International cricket over the last few years. While designing the jerseys, manufacturers have to keep a lot of things in mind. The jersey should not block the breathability of the players on the field as it increases the chances of dehydration. In addition, the material used should not curb their movements in the field.

Nike has come up with some fantastic designs in the past. In 2015, it introduced a unique jersey made up of recycled plastic bottles. Next year in 2016, a four-way stretch designed was introduced right before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The second and last T20 match will be played on Wednesday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game will start at 7 pm.

The team led by Virat Kohli has been performing exceptionally well in all the conditions. India won a Test series in Australia after 71 years to become only the fifth team to win a series Down Under. The team invited worldwide praise again when it registered 2-1 win in the ODI series against Australia.

During the ODI series against New Zealand, India proved to be clinical throughout the tournament and the 4-1 scoreline reflected just that. Men in Blue, however, had a tough time dealing with both the hosts in the T20 games as it settled with a 1-1 draw in the T20I series and lost series against New Zealand.

Ahead of the start of Australian tour of India 2019, Indian captain Virat Kohli said, “All the people who are going to be part of the World Cup squad, they have to make sure that their games don’t go too much away from the one-day mold of things.”

Of late, Indian side has got the best batting lineup, which is equally being backed up by the bowling department. A strong Indian side can give its fans the reasons to cheer in the two cricket mega events – World Cup 2019 and IPL 2019.

The cricket World Cup 2019 begins from May 30 and will be played in England and Wales. India has won the title twice – in 1983 under Kapil Dev’s captaincy and 2011 under MS Dhoni – and will be eyeing for their third title in England.