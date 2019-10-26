Ahead of India tour, Bangladesh board mulls legal action against Shakib al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan

Two days after the Bangladesh cricket team called off their protest ahead of their scheduled tour to India, country’s cricket board is reportedly planning to take legal action against skipper Shakib al Hasan for violation of the central contract. The Bangladesh team will play three T20Is and two Test matches in India next month.

As per Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh skipper has signed a contract with telecom firm ‘Grameenphone’, in violation of the contract with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). “BCB president Nazmul Hasan said that they will take strict action if he is unable to provide a satisfactory reply. Grameenphone, the local telecom giants, announced on October 22 that the country’s leading all-rounder joined them as their brand ambassador,” the website reported.

The Bangladesh team decided to call off their protest after meeting with board officials on Wednesday. Speaking after the meeting, Hasan had said that the team would be happy if all its demands are met, Espncricinfo reported.

Among the points that Bangladeshi players had raised with their board was better remuneration in the first-class level as also raise in pay for national team players. They had also urged for a return of franchise-based model in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been rested and Rohit Sharma will lead in the upcoming T20 series against Bangladesh starting from November 3. While the first T20 will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the second and third matches will be held at Rajkot and Nagpur on November 7 and November 10 respectively. The series will be followed by two Test matches. The first one will be held from November 14-18, the second Test will be held on November 22-26.