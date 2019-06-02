Ahead of India’ first World Cup clash, Virat Kohli hurts his thumb during practice session

Published: June 2, 2019 10:45:06 AM

India will take on South Africa on June 5 and the skipper's injury at such a crucial time is sure to keep the fans on the edge of their seats as Kohli is a vital cog in India's World Cup campaign.

virat kohli world cup, virat kohli injury, virat kohli injury news, virat kohli injury update, virat kohli injury photo, virat kohli injury reportIndian team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, left, sprays the thumb of India?s captain Virat Kohli after hurting it during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli hurt his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday. Team India has been practising ahead of their Cricket World Cup 2019 clash with South Africa on Wednesday at the same ground.

Indian team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart attended to the skipper immediately as Kohli appeared in quite some discomfort. Farhart applied spray on the Indian captain’s right thumb to ease the pain. The 30-year-old batsman left the ground with his thumb immersed in a glass of ice water.

virat kohli world cup, virat kohli injury, virat kohli injury news, virat kohli injury update, virat kohli injury photo, virat kohli injury reportIndia?s captain Virat Kohli carries a glass of ice water to relieve pain in his right thumb after hurting it during a training session on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Regarding Kohli’s injury, there has been no official statement from the BCCI or team management yet. Kohli had a go in the nets to hone his batting skills and also took part in a fielding drill. It is still unclear whether he hurt his thumb while batting or during the fielding drill.

India will take on South Africa on June 5 and the skipper’s injury at such a crucial time is sure to keep the fans on the edge of their seats as Kohli is a vital cog in India’s World Cup campaign. There is a ray of hope for the fans as there is still sufficient time for Kohli to recover from his injury.

India, which is currently the World No. 2 ODI side, goes into the tournament as one of the frontrunners to win the World Cup title. England and the defending champions Australia are the primary threats to India’s quest for a third World Cup title.

Read | Rabada calls Virat Kohli immature, says Indian captain cannot take abuses

India had mixed results in the two practice matches that they played in England ahead of the tournament. They lost to New Zealand in their first warm-up match by 6 wickets. But the Men in Blue made a comeback in the second warm-up match against Bangladesh and defeated them by 95 runs.

On the other hand, South Africa have started the verbal duel ahead of the clash with their pacer Kagiso Rabada describing the Indian skipper as “immature” and someone who cannot take abuses.

